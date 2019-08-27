|
Alice passed away August 16 in Lodi, CA surrounded by her loving family, at her home at Arbor Senior Living where she had lived the last nine years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Alice was born to Laverda and James Johnson, joining her sister Jean, in Ajo, Arizona. In her youth, the family moved to Benicia, California, where her parents worked at the Benicia Arsenal. It was there that she fell in love and married Arthur Blankenship who was stationed at Mare Island. They had three daughters during that time. After the war ended, they relocated to Southern California. When the girls were young, the Blankenship family began yearly reunions which have continued to this day.
Art worked for NASA during the time of space rockets and moon landings, and his job took them to Palmdale, then Texas, where they met many new friends and joined a ukulele group singing at local events and senior homes. Eventually relocating to San Diego and during retirement, they enjoyed friends and family, reunions, tennis, skiing, golf and travel, and always good game of bridge or Mexican Train. After Art passed in 2006, Alice moved to Lodi to be near her daughters. At Arbor she met many fine friends and enjoyed Wii Bowling and Blackjack, and thought of many of the staff as extended family. Alice was pr-deceased by her parents and sister, by Art's parents, brothers and sisters, and many dear friends. She is survived by her three daughters; Marsha (Orlan, deceased), Terry (Dennis) and Beverly (Richard), seven grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Thank-you to the staff at Arbor Senior Living for their love and kindness during her illness, and to her wonderful nurse, Preet. Her final journey would have been impossible without your assistance and care. A memorial service will be held at Fort Rosecrans in San Diego, where Alice will be joining her beloved husband Art.
