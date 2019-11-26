|
|
Mary Ann Horst, 84, passed away November 20, 2019. She was born November 29, 1934 to Karl and Mary Luman of Stockton.
She married Ted Horst July 19, 1954. They started their family of 3 children in Stockton but later moved just outside of Lockeford where they settled.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Horst; and son, Curtis Horst.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Diane Tenente and Cheryl Wakeham; her baby, Shadowgirl, and her grandchildren, Amber (Daniel) Hirschler, Clifford (Monica) Wardrobe, Adam (Sarah) Wakeham, Matthew (Rosie) Wakeham, Jalyne (Larsen) DeJong, and Ramie Shumate; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Lodi Funeral Home. Mary Ann's final resting place will be at Lodi Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name be made to Hanot Foundation, [email protected](209) 334-6454.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019