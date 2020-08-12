Mary Elizabeth Cromwell left this world unexpectedly to be with her Lord and Savior August 5th, 2020. She was 80 years old.

Mary was born on January 1st, 1940 to Guy and Elizabeth Little in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the only daughter of seven children. Mary graduated from Saydel High School of Des Moines, Iowa in 1958. She married Charles Loren Cromwell of Lodi, California on November 21st, 1959. Mary stayed home to raise her son and daughter and enjoyed maintaining her country home. She enjoyed getting together with her family, singing in her church choir, listening to country music, and viewing the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries televised services. Mary was an animal lover - especially to her loyal companion: a small Pomeranian named Nigel. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church (now Gracepoint Church). In their retirement years, Chuck and Mary enjoyed traveling, especially in their fifth wheel camper with friends.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Charles Loren Cromwell; son, Rick Charles Cromwell (Lodi police officer killed in the line of duty); her parents, Evangelist Guy Little and her mother, Elizabeth (Bailey) Little; and her brothers, James David, Billy Sunday, and Benjamin Guy Little.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Dan) Papais; grandson, Nathan Papais; granddaughters, Ashleigh and Lindsey Cromwell; brothers, John (Shirley) Little, Paul (Alyce) Little, and Tim (Cheryl) Little.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no funeral services are planned apart from a private graveside memorial for the immediate family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store