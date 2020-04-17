|
Mary Jean (Melcher) Pirtle, 94, of Lodi, California, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born on February 23, 1926, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, she moved to Lodi as a young child in 1934. Mary Jean graduated as senior class secretary from Lodi High School in 1944 and went on to complete her bachelor's degree and elementary teaching credential at San Jose State College in 1948. She began her career at Emerson School and George Washington School, then enjoyed a number of years as a stay-at-home parent before returning to education as a reading specialist and again as a classroom teacher.
Jean was also an active member of Temple Baptist (now Gracepoint) Church in Lodi throughout her life, taking part as a Sunday School teacher, women's Bible study participant, and in many other roles.
After her retirement, Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband Bill, who preceded her in death in 2009, after 59 years of marriage. Also going on before her were Jean's parents, Mary and Albert Melcher, and all of her eight siblings. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Pirtle; daughter, Shelley Pattison; son-in-law, Rob Pattison; granddaughter, Lindsay Pattison Gabbard; grandson, Zachary Pattison, and wife Amie; great-grandson, Connor Pattison; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Gracepoint Church Memorial Fund, 801 South Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi, CA 95242; or to American Remnant Mission, 140 Mayhew Way, Suite 504, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020