Mary Jeanette Frey passed away peacefully on January 28, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on March 21, 1925 to Samuel and Jennie Golick in Canton, Illinois. After graduating from high school she moved to Chicago with friends and worked at Douglas Air Force Base. She met her husband of 60 years, Ralph Frey in Chicago. They married while he was in the army and later moved to Oregon. In 1959, they settled in Lodi and raised their four children.

One of Mary's great talents was baking. Her family especially loved her kuchen, Yugoslavian nut roll and banana cream pie. She enjoyed crocheting and made many afghans for family and friends. She was a seamstress and when her daughters were young she sewed them matching dresses. Mary liked watching things grow and always had a garden. Reading was also a favorite pastime and she made many trips to the Lodi Library.

Preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her parents and her siblings, Mary is survived by her children Randall Frey, Sandi MacDonald (Neal), Patti Hill (Al), Diane Gundershaug (Tom). She was a proud grandmother of six grandchildren. Nicole Hill-Nawy, Robyn Grace-Jennings, Katie Giannecchini, Mathew MacDonald, Joseph Grace and Elisabeth MacDonald; great grandchildren Melissa, Alexandra, Abigail, Allan, Damien, Gavin, Gabbie, George, Gabe and one great great grandson Carter.

Mary will be dearly missed and always in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Private family services will be held.