Mary Lou Barrow passed away on February 9, 2020, just hours away from her 90th birthday. She was born February 10, 1930 to Lawrence and Edith Bauman in Falls City, Nebraska, where she was also raised and attended high school. On December 26, 1949 Mary Lou married her beloved husband, Vernon "Bus" Barrow in Falls City. When Bus passed, they had been married just shy of 67 years. Mary Lou and Bus moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1951 where they opened their first of four restaurants together and raised their three sons. In 1976, they moved to Estes Park, Colorado and operated Heidi's Hideaway Restaurant until their retirement in 1984. They retired in Mesa, Arizona and then finally moved to Lodi, California in 2007 to be near family. Mary Lou loved traveling the country with Bus in their airstream trailer. She was famous for her fried chicken Sunday dinners and loved to entertain friends and family.
Mary Lou is survived by her three sons, Scott (Carol) Barrow of Loveland, Colorado, Chad (Andrea) Barrow of El Dorado Hills, California, Tracy (Tami) Barrow of Overland Park, Kansas; six grandchildren, Kris (Lauren) Barrow, Brett (Vanessa) Barrow, Dana (Matthew) Baker, Kyle (Brenda) Barrow, Chance and Lacey Barrow and eleven great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Arbor Nursing Center's nurses and CNAs for their kindness and compassion while caring for Mary Lou. Per her request, funeral services will be private and held in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 26, 2020