Mary Louise Davidson, 77, of Acampo passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 9, 2019. She was born in Lodi, on December 28, 1941, to Glenn and Lily Culbertson. Mary worked for 30 years as a teacher's aide at Galt pre-school. She enjoyed quilting, and was a member of the Lodi Women's Club, she enjoyed being involved with her children's various activities, and most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Wyman Davidson; sons, Doug (Cindy) Davidson and David (Terri) Davidson; daughter, Jeannine Jackson; grandchildren, Nicholas (Sam), Andrew (Sammie), Michayla, Joshua, Kristi (Colton), Jonathan, Jennifer (Erik), and Zachary (Katie) Dylan, Stephanee (Austin), and Brendan; great-grandchildren, Cade, Lucas, Hope, Mareena, Dominik, Mckenzee, Logan, Zoie, Ella, Liam, and Turner; brothers, Don (Shirley) Culbertson and Pete Culbertson; sisters-in-law, Darlene and Jeannie Culbertson; brother-in-law, Herman (Hazel) Robertson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Clyde, and Gerald; sisters, Barbara Robertson, and Geraldine.

A chapel service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, at 1pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Woman's Club of Lodi, 325 W. Pine St. Lodi, 95240. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary