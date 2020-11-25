It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our dear wife and mother, Mary Lou Koth, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home in Lodi overlooking Mokelumne Glen, following a battle with dementia. She was 83 years old. She has joined her heavenly father and is at peace. She leaves her husband of 61 years, Bob Koth, daughter Ann-Marie Koth (Phil Silver), and son, Brett Koth.

Mary Lou Paulson was born in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Grace Wells Paulson and Palmer Herbert Paulson and was raised in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Her paternal grandfather emigrated from Norway and she always kept in contact with her Norwegian relatives.

She attended Pelican Rapids schools prior to attending the Minneapolis College of Music. She transferred to College of the Pacific (U.O.P.) where she received her Bachelor's Degree of Music Education, and later she received her Master's Degree at Sacramento State University. At C.O.P. she met Bob Koth, who would become her husband. They married on August 9, 1959 in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.

She became an elementary school teacher in Niles, California while she and Bob lived in Castro Valley until they returned to Lodi. Daughter Ann-Marie and then son Brett were born in Lodi. Later she returned to teaching and taught piano lessons in the home and then also became a classroom music teacher in Lodi Unified School District.

She was active in A.A.U.W. (American Association of University Women) from 1966 through 1986 and then again from 2001 to the present. At various times she held nearly all the jobs in A.A.U.W.

She traveled to a number of states, including Hawaii, as well as countries such as Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, and Norway to visit her Norwegian relatives.

She loved music, gardening, and reading and would love to play the piano every day. Other interests of hers included word searches, vineyard work, and wine-tasting. Being co-owner of Mokelumne Glen Vineyards, she helped her family introduce German and Austrian grape varieties to the Lodi area. During the winter she could be found x-country skiing and competing in x-country ski races over the years. She was proud of placing first in her age group on March 1, 1998 in The Great Ski Race, which started in Tahoe City and ended 18 miles later in Truckee, California.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Condolences and recollections can be sent to: Koth Family, 8441 E. Schmiedt Rd., Lodi, CA, 95240. A Celebration of Life is planned for the spring of 2021 at Mokelumne Glen when the rhododendrons are blooming.



