Mary Louise Madrid was born on June 20th, 1941, in Tulare, Calfornia. She entered heaven on April 30th, 2020, at the age of 78. We commemorated our Mother on May 8th, 2020, at Cherokee Memorial Park in The Garden of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Mary was the daughter of Rosalio Madrid Sr. (1902-1981) and Adela Madrid (Gamez) (1908-1986). She was the twelfth child of fifteen siblings. She is survived by 3 siblings, Rosalio Madird Jr. (Stockton), Sally Madrid (Modesto), and Albert Madrid (Los Angeles).

Her family has lived in the Lodi area for over 90 years. She grew up at the historic landmark of "Tower Park" in Terminous, CA. Where they once called Tower Park "boxcar City," she attended Terminous School, where she had fond memories. She appreciated all that she learned from the couple who ran the school. (The old school in Terminous on the right side of Hwy 12).

As a teenager, she worked seasonally in Lodi's agricultural packing sheds and local canneries. She later moved closer to Lodi, had her children, and raised her family in Lodi. She continued working seasonally in the agriculture field until she Later worked at Lodi Community Center in the 1980s, where she was proud to serve her community. She moved to Turlock, CA, and continue working until 1994, after retirement; she moved back to Lodi to be closer to her family.

Our Mother was a beautiful and compassionate person. She had a kind heart for any person that she had ever encountered. She was taught to show humanity to everyone. That was one of the beautiful values that were instilled in her from her own Mother Adela Madrid, who's own individual life journey stems from The Great Depression era.

Our Mother instills in us the importance of family, showing compassion to all, and teaching us life skills. She was one strong woman, she guided us through life by sharing her personal journey with us and the wisdom she learned along the way. She loved us unconditionally, as we loved her unconditionally. She gave of herself to us in so many ways.

Our Mother's beautiful personality always made everyone around her feel at ease, and she really enjoyed having her family and friends living life and sharing the moment with her. She made friends everywhere she went, never forgot a name or birthday. Our Mother enjoyed cooking and traveling and attending celebrations of family and friends. She was an exceptional dancer. Her signature dance move was the "cumbia," where she was amazing on the dance floor. She lived, she laughed, made us all feel special to have known her. She will be missed & forever in our hearts. Love you, Mom

Mary was the loving & devoted Mother to, and survived by, Gracie Ortega (Stockton), Patrica Galvan (Lodi), Kathy McCullah (Lodi), Anthony Gomez (WA), Julie Mora (TX), Lori Luna (Lodi). She also had seventeen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Due to The COVID 19, we were not able to have had a service. We will be honoring her with a Celebration of Life next year on her birthday June 20th,2021

Please send your contact info to Lori Luna at PO Box 2142 Lodi, CA 95241, if you like to join us.



