Mary Pearl Warner, born January 27, 1941, passed on February 8, 2020.
Born in Salinas, California, Mary was preceded in death by her parents Paul Gatschet and Thelma Groom; brother Percy Willmet Groom II.; husband Chester Phillip Warner, "The Love of her Life".
She is survived by her brother, Timothy Gatschet; sister-in-law, Donna Gatschet; nephews, Christopher and Brian Gatschet; cousins, Russel W. and Bruce Gatschet; daughter, Alycia Anne Johnson-Urban; son, David William Warner; grandson, Shane Wade Johnson; granddaughter, Gianna Marie Warner; great-grandsons, Tyler, Riley and Caleb Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary graduated high school in Linden, CA in 1958. She married Chester in October of 1959, initially making their home in Stockton. They settled in Lodi in 1960, moving into the house they built in 1962, and where they called home for over 57 years.
Mary was a voracious reader, accumulating an extensive library. Her many talents and hobbies included; gourmet cooking, entertaining, gardening, crafts and decorating, pencil sketching and oil painting. She owned and operated "The House of Coffees, Teas and Spices" in Lodi for 18 years before selling the business and traveling the Pacific Northwest with Chester in their motor-home. Mary was a proud member of the "Women's Club of Lodi" for 38 years, and served as president from 1987-1989.
She will be affectionally missed by her family and friends.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" on February 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the "Women's Club" 325 W. Pine St., Lodi, CA, side entrance on Lee St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; "Penny Pines" C/O "The Woman's Club of Lodi" 325 W. Pine St. Lodi, CA 95240 (Helping replant forest areas lost by the recent California wild fires.)
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020