Mary Silva of Acampo passed away at age 95 on May 9, 2019 at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. Mary was born in Sao Mateus, Terceira, Azores to Jose and Maria Azevedo. She was one of eleven children. She married the love of her life, Tony Silva, in 1944 and they emigrated to the United States in 1950 with their oldest child, Joe. They were blessed with four more sons and one daughter.

In 1967, Mary and Tony bought a dairy farm in Acampo which they ran with their six children. Mary was an outstanding wife, mother and grandmother. She took care of all of her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She spent many hours crocheting gifts for her loved ones. She made sure every grandchild and great-grandchild had one of her beautiful crocheted blankets.

Mary was a generous, warm hearted, and kind woman who was always there for her family and friends. She loved volunteering and attending Portuguese festas. She had a wonderful sense of humor and beautiful smile. Her family was blessed to have her unconditional love and support.

Mary is survived by four sons, Joe (Cheryl), Tony (Barbara), Danny (Dee), and Larry (Christy), daughter Valerie (Mike), 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister Albertina Ferreira, and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Maria Azevedo, husband Tony Silva, son Michael Silva, granddaughter Amy Gold, five brothers and four sisters.

Our family is forever grateful for the compassionate care provided by Maria Mendes for the past two years, who treated our mother like her own.

Family and friends are welcome for a visitation at the Lodi Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from noon - 4 pm.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Lockeford, CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 14 to May 21, 2019