Mathew Philip Cruz was born on May 10, 1978 in Walnut Creek, California to Philip and Louella Cruz.
Mathew grew up in the Galt Area and attended St. Annes, Greer Middle and was part of Galt High Class of 1996.
Mathew went on to Santa Rosa Jr. College and completed his certification in Culinary Arts. He later went to Western Career College and earned a Medical Assisting Certificate.
Mathew was an avid sports fan. He loved his Yankees and 49ers. Mathew also loved basketball and spent many restless nights out on a half court his parents built for him growing up. He coached several youth basketball teams in his 20's and even in his 40's he was always down for a pick-up game with friends, strangers, or his nephews.
Mathew was a kind soul who would help anyone in need without judgement. Mathew never met a stranger he didn't like and he never met a soul that he couldn't say something kind about. Mathew loved God and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2020.
Mathew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dionicio and Mercedes Cruz; his maternal grandparents, Andrew Sr. and Minnie Martinez; his uncles, Andrew Jr. and Karl Martinez; and his aunts, Ann Espinoza and Pauline Cortez.
Mathew is survived by his parents, Philip and Louella Cruz; sister, Nicole Silvey; brother in law, Donald Silvey Sr.; brother, James Garcia; and nephews, Brady Stout, Devin Stout and Donald Silvey Jr. Mathew is also survived by his girlfriend, Amy Buenrostro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Epilepsy Foundation of America.
During this time of social distancing, the Cruz Family has opted to postpone a celebration of life for Mathew until folks can hug and closely enjoy each other as Mathew would've wanted. The family will post when they set a date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020