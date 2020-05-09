Melvin John Barosso
1942-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin John Barosso born August 21st, 1942, died may 4th, 2020. Melvin was survived by his son, Todd Anthony Barosso, and daughters Dana Petri Barosso and Janna Nichole Barosso. He was a loving Nonno to his Grandson Vincent Antonio Barosso. Mel was the son of Louis and Bernice Marie Barosso.
Melvin was a San Joaquin County farmer for over 60 years. He was a graduate of Tokay High School and attended San Joaquin Delta College. Mel was a member of the Italian Athletic Club, the Italian Gardners Society, Loyal Order of Moose, National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited.
Mel loved fishing and hunting which he has passed down to his children.
We would like to have a memorial for Mel but due to present Covid-19 restrictions we are going to postpone his celebration of life for the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 9 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Bill Dedini
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved