On April 6, 2019, Mercedes Lavarias Acosta, surrounded by her family in Lodi, passed away to join the Lord.

Mercedes was born in Balungao, Pangasinan, Phillipines on September 24, 1927 to Leonardo and Teodora Lavarias.

She is survived by her son, Ray Acosta (Lita), daughter Delie Bartlett (Jim); grandchildren Michelle Brassesco (Nick), Jeff Bartlett (Noemi), Jennifer Loper (Mike), Jason Bartlett (Kelly), Valerie Solorzano (Luke), John Acosta (Meah) and Lisa Acosta; great-grandchildren Dominic, Gianni, and Lucca Brassesco, Dylan, Kiara, Jayden, and Jagger Bartlett, Maximo, and Mason Loper, Ava, and Noah Solorzano.

Mercedes was preceded in death by her husband Maximo Acosta; children Adelia and Albert Acosta; sister Encarnacion Meriales, brothers Rafael, Pedro, Emilio, Mariano, Juan, Ernesto, and Ignacio Lavarias.

Mercy worked for 27 years at Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto before moving to Lodi in 1987 to become owner/operator of Hammer-99 AM/PM convenience store until 2005 when the city of Stockton took over the land.

Mama Mercy had the heart of a saint. Her love was unconditional, and always worried about others and never herself. She taught her family that love will conquer all; a true example of a child of God. In 91 years of life on this earth, Mama Mercy took care of her family (all 5,732 of them, haha). Even in her last breath, she was making sure all the kids were taken care of. We may have lost one of the greatest souls, but heaven is now rejoicing with what they've gained.

Funeral arrangements by Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, 96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View, CA 94040, 650-968-4453, where visitation and viewing will be held on Sunday, April 14th, 12-9pm and Monday, April 15th, 9am-9pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 16th at 10:30am at St. Athanasius Church, 160 N. Rengstorff Ave, Mtn. View. Interment to follow at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, Palo Alto.