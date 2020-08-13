Michael Arlon Thornesberry, of Lodi, CA, passed away peacefully at his home after a battle with cancer.

Born in Lodi, CA he was the youngest of three children to Betty Aipperspach and Arlon Thornesberry. Mike attended Lodi schools and joined the Marine Corp November 30, 1976 where he saw the world.

Mike owned his own business for many years, Thornesberry's Landscaping. He was a hard working and very generous man. He would help anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Aipperspach; and step-father, James Aipperspach.

Mike is survived by his wife of 11 years, Cherie Hoff Thornesberry; children, Cody Thornesberry and Sarah (Mark) Baker; grandchildren, David and Gracie; father, Arlon (Cathy) Thornesberry; sisters, Margie (Terry) Martin and Bobbie Nelson; step-sister, Christine (Kevin) Welk; step-brother, Michael Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mike loved his family, dogs, friends and fishing. His smile and laugh will always be in our hearts. Mike will be missed by all who knew him.

A private internment will be held at the San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella.

