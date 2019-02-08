Michael Bertsch, also know as "Micky", "Mikie", and "Mike", was born on July 9th, 1954 in Ashley, North Dakota to parents Walter and Lorene Bertsch. He was the youngest of four children; sister Gwen Leonard, brother James "Jim" Bertsch, and sister Lois Boliou.

In 1959 he moved to the Lodi area where he attended Reese, Woodbridge, and Lodi High- where he graduated in 1973. He married Noreen Goehring in 1974, sharing their lives for almost 45 years. Together they welcomed their one and only son, Jeremy in 1974.

Mike was a very hard worker who always helped out whenever asked and worked very hard to provide for his family. He had a very strong work ethic, starting at a very young age with a paper route. Once old enough, Mike worked at Benders Gas Station and several others. He worked for Lodi Iron Works as a furnace tender and at the Pinkerton Foundry. He worked in various areas of construction from concrete foundations, framing and plumbing to electrical and wood working. Just recently, he was awarded his clock celebrating his 25 years of custodial work for Lodi Unified School District.

He was looking forward to retiring, having only about a year left, and had been making plans to go camping this summer. He liked camping, fishing, swimming and Harley rides with his son Jeremy. He also loved just staying home and watching his favorite shows; Fixer Upper, Pawn Stars, Grease Monkey, Family Guy, How It's Made as well as several others.

His love for his son Jeremy, daughter in law Kristen, and his grandson Jackson, dogs Buster and Brandie, and his wife Noreen could be seen in the twinkle in his baby blues. He loved his family with his big, quiet heart. He was always deep in thought and was the gentle giant that was the rock in our lives.

He will be missed by many.

Mike is preceded in death by Mom and Dad Walter and Lorene Bertsch.

He is survived by wife Noreen, son Jeremy, daughter in law Kristen and grandson Jackson Bertsch, and Jacob Moreno, sister Gwen (George) Leonard, brother James "Jim" (Rickie) Bertsch, sister Lois Boliou and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

His viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10th from 2-8pm at Cherokee Memorial located at 14165 N. Beckman Rd Lodi, CA 95242. Mike's celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 11th from 12-4pm at the Moose Lodge located at 3824 E. Woodbridge Rd., Acampo. A memorial fund in memory of Michael Bertsch is accepting donations at F+M Bank under Noreen or Jeremy Bertsch #1047890601. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019