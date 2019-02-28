Home

St Anne's Catholic Church
215 W Walnut St
Lodi, CA 95240
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Annes
Lodi, CA
Michael "Big Mike" Rickard


Michael "Big Mike" Rickard Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our loving son, Michael, 46, on February 7, 2019. Michael was born in Lodi on November 21, 1972 to Al and Debbie Rickard.
Michael was a huge sports fan, with the Denver Broncos and SF Giants being his favorite teams. He also loved books.
He attended Person Centered Services in Lodi and leaves behind many friends there.
He is survived by his parents, his brother Jason (Kelly), his nieces Jessica (Chanse) and Bailey, his aunts Nancy (Terry), Sherri (Steve); his cousins Zack (Ulisses), Shelbee and Lauren, and his best buds Kambray and Bentley.
Michael is preceded in death by his grandparents, Stan and Marie Gambetti and Al and Laverne Rickard.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, at 10am at St. Annes in Lodi. Reception will immediately follow in the church hall. Colonial Rose in Stockton handles his remains.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to Friends of the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi, or PALS (People Assisting Lodi Shelter) gofundme.com
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8, 2019
