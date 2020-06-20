Michael Brian Johnson fell asleep in the Lord on June 13, 2020 at the young age of 41. Born on April 7, 1979, in Modesto, California, Michael grew up in Manteca and Acampo. During his years at Galt High School, he excelled in sports and won numerous athletic awards. At San Joaquin Delta College, he continued to play football while completing his education.

Michael's adventurous spirit was evident throughout his childhood. He loved building his hot wheels collection, he loved the water, boat rides, wakeboarding and his passion for football bloomed, especially for his beloved Raiders! Michael was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and uncle. He was most proud of his family and being a loyal friend. People naturally gravitated to his gregarious personality, animated sense of humor, his infectious laugh, smile, and his big bear hugs. You may have met Michael as a stranger, but by the end of the night, you were his friend. It was easy to love Michael's big heart, free-spirit, and his zest for life.

Michael is survived by his wife of four years, Despina; His daughters, Chevelle (15) and Zoe (9); His father, Michael Wayne, stepmother, Barbara, and his mother, Carol. His siblings include his brother, Anthony, and sister, Erica.

A viewing will take place on Monday June 22, 2020 at Collins Family Funeral Home located at 123 N. School St. in Lodi between 4-8pm. On Tuesday June 23, 2020 a funeral will be held at Woodbridge Community Church located at 19350 N. Lower Sacramento Road in Woodbridge at 10:00am and will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery located at 14165 North Beckman Road in Lodi.

Funeral arrangements provided by Collins Family Funeral Home, Inc.

