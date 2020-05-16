Lifelong Lodi resident, Michael Emde Marshall, died at home on May 5, 2020, at the age of 79. Mike was born December 16, 1940, in Lodi to Peter C. Marshall and Lois Emde Marshall.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lodi High School in 1959. Mike began his secondary education in the field of elementary education, but eventually found his way into the insurance industry.

Mike served the community as an insurance agent for over 45 years. As a side profession, he was a beekeeper maintaining hives for local orchardists. He loved cooking and entertaining, especially at the families' cabin in Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur. Stories of his childhood escapades always made for great entertainment.

Mike was a tall man with a larger than life personality and a zest for living. His stature came with a big heart, ready laugh, and warm hugs. He was a loving father to two wonderful daughters and the grandfather of four adored grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his brother, Peter C. Marshall, Jr. of Brentwood, Ca.; daughter, Pamela Ann Marshall and grandsons, Dane and Charles Marshall of Lodi; daughter, Penelope Gail Wurst, her husband Derek, and grandchildren, Quinn and Zander of Pleasant Hill, Ca. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Gail Marshall Green.

Condolences may be sent to 1430 W. Locust Street, Lodi, CA 95242.

