Michael ( Mike ) Stonum passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 30, 2019 at the age of 63 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Palo Alto, California on February 27, 1956 to Joseph and Joyce Stonum, Mike attended Homestead High School where he excelled as a long distance runner on the track and cross country teams. He was named‚ "Most Valuable Athlete" in his senior year, and graduated in 1975.
Mike enjoyed a distinguished, thirty year career with CAL FIRE, beginning as a seasonal firefighter and working his way up to Battalion Chief. In 1979, Mike's family purchased 16 acres of premium farmland on Alpine Road in Lodi. Mike led the way, replanting the existing cherry orchard and Tokay grapes with Zinfandel grapes. Over the past thirteen years, a state of the art winemaking facility and tasting room have been added to Stonum Vineyards under the direction of Mike. He loved "the ranch" as he called it, and made countless innovations as a grape grower and winemaker.
Mike was a "free spirit" who was not constrained by the norms of society. He will be remembered for his boundless energy and drive, love of life, and sense of humor.
Dedicated to his family, Mike leaves behind his devoted wife of thirty-four years, Maridel, his daughter Francesca, his beloved mother, Joyce Stonum MacPherson, his sisters, Kathleen Stonum and Patricia Stonum, his brother David Stonum, and his niece, Stephanie Lenzi and nephew, Christopher Stonum.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Mike's honor on Sunday, September 15th from 1:00-6:00 at Stonum Vineyards for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family would deeply appreciate contributions made to the Surgical Oncology Fund in support of Dr. Bold's research on pancreatic cancer, in memory of Michael Stonum.
Checks can be made payable to UC Davis Regents and sent to the UC Davis Health Development, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1150, Sacramento, CA 95820. Please specify that the donation is to the Surgical Oncology Fund in support of Dr. Bold's research on pancreatic cancer.
You can also donate online: Surgical Oncology Fund (Dr. Bold)
https://give.ucdavis.edu/CCAD/CC46706
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019