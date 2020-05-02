Michael Macias Lopez
1943 - 2020
Michael Macias Lopez of Galt died in a Lodi hospital on April 26, 2020. He was born in San Bernardino, California to Mike and Tillie Lopez on May 19, 1943. He was 77 years old.
"Mike" was a long time resident of Galt and the Delta area and was an accomplished carpenter and contractor  designing and building many homes in Galt over the years. His skills and precision, and his outgoing friendly  personality, will be greatly missed.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Tillie Lopez and brother Earnest. He is survived by daughter, Regina of San Jose, California; brother, Ronald (Denise) of Galt; several nieces and nephews and his close friend Michael Greer.
At Mike's request no services will be held.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 2 to May 8, 2020.
