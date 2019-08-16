Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Michael (Mahonie) Hernandez, Sr.


1955 - 2019
Michael (Mahonie) Hernandez, Sr. Obituary
It is with a heavy heart, we announce Michael, 63 years old, received his wings on August 12, 2019.
Born October 26, 1955, in French Camp, CA, he lived in Terminous, CA until the age of 15. He then moved to Lodi where he met his wife of 43 years. He was a hard working, dedicated employee of Pacific Coast Producers for 45 years. Michael was a loving, funny, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. From the moment you met him, you felt like you knew him your entire life. He was a faithful 49er and S.F. Giants fan who also enjoyed spur of the moment trips to casinos.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother Regina Ornelas, mother Carmen Hernandez, mom Mary Flores, brother David Hernandez Sr., and uncle Reynoldo Orenals.
Michael is survived by his wife Cindy Hernandez, children Michael Jr., Adam Sr., and Jennifer Hernandez. Grandchildren Elyah, MaryJane, Adam Jr., Lea, Angelica, Isabel, Ariana, and Frankie Jr., several sisters, nieces,. nephews and cousins. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 20, from 1 to 6pm at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S Fairmont Ave #4699, Lodi, CA 95240. Rosary to follow. The graveside servies will be held at Cherokee Memorial in the Garden of Angels on Wednesday, August 21 at 10am on Hwy 99 E. Harney Ln. A Celebraiton of Life potluck will be held at American Legion Hall at 320 N. Washington St. From 1 to 4pm.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2019
