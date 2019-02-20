Home

Services
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
Michael Owen Stoddard, Sr.


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Owen Stoddard, Sr. Obituary
Michael Owen Stoddard, Sr., of Lodi, Ca passed away Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 62 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was a life long resident of Lodi who attended Lodi High School and worked as a small engine mechanic since the age of 19.
Michael made a impact on all that knew him, he was a man that put his family first and had a sense of humor that will never be forgotten. His generosity has touched many lives, each one of us will carry a piece of him in our hearts.
Michael is preceded in death by his son, Michael Owen Stoddard Jr., parents Gwen and Bill Stoddard, sisters Lahna and Bess.
Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years Terry Stoddard, daughter Nikole Torres, grandson David Vargas Jr, son in law Armando Torres and sister Skip Mabury. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends, with special thanks to Ronnie Jaeger.
Visitation to public will be Friday Feb. 22nd 12-5pm and Saturday Feb. 23rd 10am- 1pm. Funeral service will be Feb. 23, 2019 at 1pm at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, Ca, 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2019
