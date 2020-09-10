Michael Farley of Fort Mohave, Arizona, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Aug. 25, 2020. Michael was born at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, on May 7, 1964 to Milton Farley, Sr. and Marilyn Farley. He was the second of six children. Being raised in a Navy family, Michael lived throughout the country and Midway Island. After his father retired from the Navy, the family made their home in Acampo. While in elementary school, he was an outstanding baseball player and valedictorian. He attended Oak View School and graduated from Galt High School in 1982.

Michael had a love of aircraft. As a child, he assembled close to 100 model planes, mostly from the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War eras. Not only did he construct planes, he also studied each aircraft and was able to describe them from memory. In February 1977, Michael was featured on a human interest program produced by KCRA-TV in Sacramento, where he proudly displayed his model airplane collection and demonstrated his refined knowledge of aircraft structure and function.

After high school, he lived in Galt until he enlisted in the US Navy. He worked as a Fire Control Technician on the destroyer USS John King based in Norfolk, Virginia. One of his favorite cruises was a good-will trip spent sailing down the entire length of the east coast of South America, stopping at various ports. He went through the Strait of Magellan and up the West Coast and through the Panama Canal. In addition, he deployed to the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf. He was extremely proud to have been able to serve his country and often reminisced about his days in the Navy. After completing his Navy enlistment Michael worked as a manufacturing machine technician and Master Mechanic.

Michael returned to California in 1994, where he underwent 24 hours and 17 minutes of neurosurgery at the University of California Davis Medical Center to remove a benign tumor from his brain. Unfortunately, this left him partially disabled. He was sadly no longer able to continue his career as a Master Mechanic.

In the middle 1990s, he moved to Lodi to be close to his family. After his father's passing, he moved to Mohave Valley, AZ to be near his mother. He had recently moved to Fort Mohave. Despite the medical challenges he faced, he had a positive outlook and appreciated each day. Michael was a generous person and was always there for those in need. He truly loved the beauty of the desert, nature and the open range. He often said that a great end to a day was hearing the coyotes sing. Not having children of his own, Michael loved to receive updates on his nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Milton Farley, Sr. of Lodi; and mother Marilyn Farley of Stockton. He is survived by his step-mother, Arlene Farley of Lodi; his sister, Linda Farley and her daughter, Meriel; sisters, Kathy Farley and Michelle Cowan (Don); brother, Scott Farley (Patricia) and their children, Alison Kovach (Thomas) and Jake Farley; brother, Milton Farley, Jr. and his children Milton Farley III, Triston Farley, Maximus Farley and Mia Kay Farley; and great nephew Milton Farley IV.

There were no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aerospace Museum of California, 3200 Freedom Park Drive, McClellan Park, CA 95652.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store