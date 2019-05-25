Home

Mike Gribaudo passed away in Lodi on May 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Mike was born in Lodi to Lawrence and Edith Gribaudo. He attended local schools and then joined the US Army, where he served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Mike owned and operated Gribaudo Transfer and Material. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a master garage sale negotiator. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He would bake his famous 3-layer cakes for the birthdays of family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years: Sally; children: Amy Ali (Ziad), Renee Olson (George); 5 grandchildren: Brayden, Vincent, Andrew, Jude, and Alexa. He is also survived by sisters: Dolores Cooper, and Lorraine Somers (Doug); brother Larry Gribaudo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, with burial following at Cherokee Memorial.
Donations are preferred to American Legion Post #22 Lodi, CA
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 25 to May 31, 2019
