Mike Powers of Lodi, CA, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born to Claudie and Shirley Powers. The family moved to California when he was 5. They eventually settled in Lodi, where he attended school and graduated from Lodi High in 1972.

He started working at a young age at his family owned business, the Freeway Shell Station in Lodi. He became a truck driver after he graduated from high school with the help of his close friend, Randy Keller and his dad. He eventually went to work for Alegre Trucking and had been working for Gardner Trucking for the last 25 years. He worked as a driver, then dispatch for many years, but always wanted to drive trucks again. He loved his job, and was really close friends with two owners; Brad (Linda) Lanting and Tom Lanting. He was counting down to his retirement.

We had so many plans and road trips; which he loved to plan for every weekend. I cherish all the memories and time together, we had an awesome life together.

When we got together, I always told him he was a legend of Lodi. He loved life, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Claudie and Shirley Powers; sister, Cynthia (Powers) PettyJohn; brother-in-law, Michael Stoddard Sr.; nephew, Michael Stoddard Jr.; and his prized furry kid, Jazmynn.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Powers; stepsons, Kris (Cheri) Costa and Otto (Ana) Costa; two grandsons, Cody and Gereg; his sisters, Terry Stoddard, Gayla (Kenny) Garman and Deidre (Eddie) Posada. Mike also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and two furry kids, Kassidy an Jax.

Visitation for the public will be held Thursday, July 25th from 10a.m. - 5p.m. Funeral services will be July 26th at 1p.m. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 23 to July 30, 2019