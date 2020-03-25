|
|
Mike Schafer, 67 of Lodi passed away Sunday at home after a 6 month battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Livermore, Ca. He grew up in Stockton graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1970 and UC Davis in 1974. He retired from the City of Lodi after 35 years of service.
Loving all sports he embraced the opportunity to coach softball and basketball when his daughter played. He had a love of golf and fishing which he did both weekly with close friends, never missing an opportunity to be on the boat with Greg and Dave. He loved to travel and go gaming with our good friends Chuck and Sandy.
Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Brenda; daughter, Stacy; sister, Lori Davey; brother, Mark Schafer; brother and sister in law, Todd and Nancy Pettit; as well as, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Paula; father, Leon; and brother in law, Paul Davey.
The family of Mike Schafer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our wonderful friends and family. We will be celebrating Mike April 11, 2020 from 11-3 in his home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 31, 2020