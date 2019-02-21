|
Mildred Damon passed away peacefully in her sleep at a care facility in Sacramento, California. Mildred had just turned 86 years old and had been a long time resident of Lodi, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Damon and her sister Shirley Guglielmo also of Lodi, California.
She is survived by her sisters Silver Beach and Della Waltz, both of Lodi and daughters Lorrie Kelly of Seattle, Washington, Sheryl Whitaker of Twin Falls, Idaho, son Randy Houston of Reno, Nevada, and brother in law Frank Guglielmo of Lodi.
Mildred had just moved to a care facility in Sacramento in January of 2019, and the family would like to thank the community and medical facilities for their service and support.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2019