Miriam El Mosri Indeck passed away at her home on July 16th. She was born in Los Angeles in 1938 and moved to Lodi in 1942 with her parents, Hassan and Doris Mosri, and her elder brother, Richard.
Miriam was a popular student and an accomplished ballet and flamenco dancer. She graduated from Lodi High School and was elected Queen of the Lodi Grape Festival in 1956. Soon after, she enrolled at the Pasadena Playhouse for the Performing Arts among other aspiring actors, namely, Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, and Ruth Buzzi.
Miriam married stock broker Rod MacDougall and raised three children in Arcadia. After divorcing her husband, she and her children moved to Marin County and resided in Greenbrae. Not long after, she and her best friend from High School, Marian Adams, decided to take their children on an extensive world tour throughout Europe and North Africa for a year. To paraphrase the words of Principal Ed Allen's blessing, "There's no better classroom than to experience the world and its vast cultures and rich history."
Miriam became a Marin Realtor with Scott McCall and later TRI. Through the decades as a Realtor, she was a successful and well-respected agent both by her clients and colleagues, and she continued through the last 14 years as a dedicated weekend staff member at Bradley Real Estate.
Miriam was very proud of her 30+ years of sobriety and as a fellow Sponsor to many in need. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed historical literature. Her Kindle was with her wherever she went-usually Marin Coffee Roasters. Miriam's other true passion was the love she gave for her late dogs Liebchen, Rommel, and Foxy Lady.
Ever so much the compassionate caregiver, Miriam dedicated her energy, heart and soul to her late mother and father, her beloved husband, Dr. Walter Indeck; and her eldest daughter, Daren Coleman. To those who knew Miriam, she will be remembered as an independently-minded, vivacious and endearing woman beyond the physical beauty she possessed, yet never flaunted. Miriam will also be remembered as a stylish and elegant lady and devoted mother. Her spirit will live on through her remaining family members and many friends.
A small, private service was past performed at Valley Memorial Park in Novato. Miriam is survived by her brother, Richard Mosri; her daughter, Janeen MacDougall; her son, Rod MacDougall; her two grandsons, Andrew and Evan Coleman; her great-grandson, Liam Coleman; as well as her four-legged sweetheart, Trixie.
A catered remembrance for Miriam with a charitable cause will be held at a later date in Novato. For those who wish to attend, please contact Rod MacDougall at 415.608.0089 for updated details. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to Green Dog Rescue Project or a preferred Animal Rescue Charity.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20, 2019