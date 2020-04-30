|
Mitsuko Yoshioka passed away at the age of 97 on March 14, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1922 in Sacramento to Seitaro Murota and his wife, Rai.
Mitsuko lived most of her life in California. As a dutiful young woman in her teens, she traveled to Hiroshima Japan to care for an elderly relative. While there, she was honored to be chosen as one of two young women who participated in a tea ceremony for Emperor Hirohito at a community celebration. When war broke out, she was unable to return to California. Unfortunately, she was still there when the atomic bomb was dropped but she and her family survived the horror. She was eventually allowed to return to the states.
She is predeceased by her husband, Masao Yoshioka, whom she married when she was 26. They started their life together on a ranch outside Lodi. Masao was the farm manager, and Mitsuko cared for their children, their home, and also cooked for the farmworkers. When the ranch was sold, they moved to town and Mitsuko became a seamstress at Catalina Swimwear. Her cooking skills were excellent, and she was known for her delicious New Year's banquets, which included teriyaki chicken, pork, sashimi, sushi, and other fine treats. Her family and friends were graced with to-go boxes filled to the brim with items from the sumptuous feast.
Mitsuko was the third of four sisters. She is predeceased by her sister Yaeko, who lived to be 96; her sister Kiyoko who passed away at age 4; and her sister Yoshiye, who lived to be 88.
Mitsuko and Masao had three children: David Masami, who passed away in 2018; Jerry Hiroshi, who lives in Napa with his wife Lola; and Kathy Mariko, who lives in Lodi. Mitsuko is also survived by her grandson, Michael and his wife Dawine, and their children, Masami and Grace; her granddaughter Mariko and her wife Sarah; and David's wife Sue. She also has relatives living in California and Japan.
Due to the pandemic, the memorial will be held at a future date to be determined when services become available. The family requests that any donations be made to the Buddhist Church of Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2020