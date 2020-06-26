Molly V. Morgan
1928-2020
Molly Morgan, 92, passed away June 22, 2020. She was born February 20, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas. She was married to Frederick Morgan for 30 years until his passing. She worked as a bookkeeper for Catholic Charities until her retirement. She was a very feisty person, and her grandchildren affectionately nicknamed her "Grandma Rambo". She will forever be missed.
Molly is survived by her son, Fred Morgan (Debbie); grandchildren, Lisa Berreth (Brandon), Adam Morgan (Brittany), Coreen Bogue (Jasper), Holly Navarro (Paul), Tiffany Anderson; twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Gloria Berry and Stephanie Ebel.
There will be a service Monday June 29th at 10:00am at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, Evergreen Chapel.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
