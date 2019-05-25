"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done." - by Helen Lowrie Marshal

Born October 25, 1923 in Templeton, CA, Myrtle Rieger's life journey ended on Tuesday, May 7th , 2019 peacefully in Nevada City, CA near her son Mark and his family. Myrtle was a dedicated volunteer for years as a cub scout den mother and member/president of the PTA and the National Federation of Professional Business Women among other organizations. In earlier years she enjoyed oil painting, singing, sewing, cooking, and most of all golf.

During the past 95 years, Myrtle had been dedicated to bringing love, laughter, and joy to those around her. She married Vernon George Rieger February 14, 1942. Together they raised three sons. Both Myrtle and Vern came from large families, and they joined in the regular family celebrations.

Myrtle leaves behind sons and daughters-in-law: Ronald & Jill Rieger, Dennis & Debbie Rieger, Mark & Marilyn Rieger; grandchildren Joel & Erin, Cheston, Adam, Cole, Alex and Kelsey Rieger. Myrtle's grandchildren were central to her life. She shared their birthdays, holidays, graduations, and Joel's marriage to Erin. These are the memories that will remain locked safely in our hearts and minds forever.

Myrtle passed at Golden Empire Nursing in Nevada City, CA. Our thanks to the staff for the loving care she received. Prior to that, she resided with Ron and his family in Camarillo, CA. While there, she attended the Camarillo Health Care District Senior Day Care Program. Thanks go out to the entire staff there for the second family they became. Before her husband Vern died, they lived in Lodi, CA. with family and friends for many years. Myrtle is survived by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and many Sifers and Rieger relatives.

Myrtle will be buried at the Cherokee Memorial Park next to her loving husband. A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, May 31st , 2019 11:00 a.m. Pietro's Restaurant in Lodi, CA. If you would like to attend, email riegerfamily [email protected] with the names of those attending. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Myrtle's name to Cure Alzheimer's (https://curealz.org/giving/donate) or (https://donate3.cancer.org). Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Collins Family Funeral Home (209) 368-2444. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 25 to May 31, 2019