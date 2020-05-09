Nancy Lee (Maner) Wayne passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord, surrounded by loved ones, April 30, 2020. Born in 1932 in Salinas, California, she graduated from Lodi Union High School and attended the University of Pacific in Stockton, California. She married in 1952 and after some time in the Sacramento area, the family settled with their three daughters in Tulare, California. She had a natural ability to understand children and to mentor young parents. She was a founding member of the Roseville Community Preschool, and in Tulare was a Parent Educator for one of the first Teenage Parenting Programs in the state and director of The Ark Preschool. After her children had grown up she moved to Campbell, California and co-founded "Food-A-La-Carte", one of the first successful grocery shopping services in the Bay Area. Nancy was a lifelong gardener who brought joy to people and animals alike. After retirement, Nancy traveled to visit family and friends, started a small house and pet sitting business and enjoyed her good neighbors and church family. In her later years she moved to Grover Beach, California to be near her daughters.
She joins the love of her life, Harlan Wayne, and her parents George and Luvenial Maner in heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Kathi (Tim) Edwards of Ventura, California, Julie Schmidt (John) of Grover Beach, California and Laurie Wayne of Fort Bidwell, California; and her beloved grandson, Paul A. (Juli) Williams of Santa Cruz, California. The family would like to thank Nancy's caregivers for their kind attention, steadfastness, and the joy they brought to Nancy.
She was a dedicated member of the Triumphant Life Church in Sunnyvale, California and the Gospel Lighthouse in Arroyo Grande, California. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For those who wish, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers, made in Nancy's honor, to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.
