Nancy Lee Wayne
1932 - 2020
Nancy Lee (Maner) Wayne passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord, surrounded by loved ones, April 30, 2020.  Born in 1932 in Salinas, California, she graduated from Lodi Union High School and attended the University of Pacific in Stockton, California. She married in 1952 and after some time in the Sacramento area, the family settled with their three daughters in Tulare, California. She had a natural ability to understand children and to mentor young parents. She was a founding member of the Roseville Community Preschool, and in Tulare was a Parent Educator for one of the first Teenage Parenting Programs in the state and director of The Ark Preschool. After her children had grown up she moved to Campbell,  California and co-founded "Food-A-La-Carte", one of the first successful grocery shopping services in the Bay Area.  Nancy was a lifelong gardener who brought joy to people and animals alike. After retirement, Nancy traveled to visit family and friends, started a small house and pet sitting business and enjoyed her good neighbors and church family. In her later years she moved to Grover Beach, California to be near her daughters.
She joins the love of her life, Harlan Wayne, and her parents George and Luvenial Maner in heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Kathi (Tim) Edwards of Ventura, California, Julie Schmidt (John) of Grover Beach, California and Laurie Wayne of Fort Bidwell, California; and her beloved grandson, Paul A. (Juli) Williams of Santa Cruz, California. The family would like to thank Nancy's caregivers for their kind attention, steadfastness, and the joy they brought to Nancy.
She was a dedicated member of the Triumphant Life Church in Sunnyvale, California and the Gospel Lighthouse in Arroyo Grande, California. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For those who wish, the family requests donations in lieu of flowers, made in Nancy's honor,  to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 9 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
May 9, 2020
Nancy was an incredible blessing to all who knew her. My deepest condolences to her beautiful children. Her life was full of God's Grace. The dedication and kindness from her primary caregiver, daughter Julie allowed her to live the last decade filled with joy, music, laughter and a tenderness that reminded Nancy every day, that she was cherished. Her light shines bright in the smiles of her loved ones. May God bless you all and bring you peace.
Kimberly Calloway
May 9, 2020
What a beautiful lady she was, this was apparent in those who loved her in her latter days. The day I met her she was surrounded by friends that all adored her. She had the most beautiful smile as she greeted each one. Thank you for sharing who she was in this article, her concern for others was evident in the life that she lived and gave. God bless you all and know that our prayers are with your family.
Susan Hill
Friend
May 9, 2020
Mom, Tomorrow its Mothers Day. No one could ever fill your shoes in my life. I will miss you so much. I am so glad you got baptized in the name of our Lord and filled with His Spirit! You were loved and respected by many, and Im glad your church family wrapped their arms around you and kept you spiritually secure. John's hugs to you, Kathi and Laurie were invaluable to both of us, and I will do my best to make sure they and your grandson and daughter -in -love are wrapped in prayer and safety. I hope to see you and Dad on the other side with Jesus! Thank you for all you gave. Love, Julie
Julie Schmidt
