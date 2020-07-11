Nancy Lewis went home to be with the Lord on July 8th, 2020, surrounded by family after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Nancy is survived by her husband, Rob DeWitt; children, Andrea, Scott, and Allison Daniel; brothers, Max and Woody Lewis; sister, Marie Lewis; stepchildren, John Dewitt and Robin Silski; and two grandchildren, Halen Chaney and Olivia Mattison.

Nancy was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where she graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor's degree in graphic arts. She worked for a publishing company in Colorado Springs prior to moving to Lodi in 1979. While raising her three children, she worked in graphic arts for Phillip's Farms, Delta College, and taught fitness classes at local gyms. Nancy eventually became the art teacher at Tokay High School, working there for 20 years. Nancy had a passion for cycling, becoming a top cyclist for her age group in Northern California.

Nancy will be remembered for her resilience, her strength of body and spirit, but she will also be remembered for how valiantly she fought ALS. Nancy finished her life with rich relationships, kindness, and courage.

