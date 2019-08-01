|
|
Nancy S. Teicheira, 68, entered into rest on July 26, 2019 in Manteca, Ca. She was born in Sacramento on May 24, 1951. Nancy grew up in the Stockton Lodi area; graduating from Lodi High in 1969. For the past 20 years, Nancy was a Manteca Unified School Board Trustee where she dedicated her life to the children of her community. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Ag Boosters where she sat on the Financial Community Board, past President of the MRPS, past Treasurer of the Manteca Little League and was extremely instrumental in the building of the Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium located at Sierra High. When not volunteering in her community Nancy enjoyed antiques, trips to local casinos, weekly dinners with friends, shopping for her collection of dragonflies and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Nancy will be remembered for her tenacious character, strong spirit and her never give up attitude. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Teicheira is survived by her husband of 42 years Frank Teicheira Jr., sons; Frank Teicheira III (Sarah), Steven Teicheira (Kelly), and Ryan Teicheira (Jennifer). She adored her nine grandchildren; Frankie V, Danielle, Devin, Anthony, Isabella, Gabrielle, Daniel II, Whitney and Dylan. In addition, Nancy has two surviving brothers; Gilbert and Alan Schluter. She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Grace Schluter and her beloved son Daniel Teicheira.
P.L. Fry & Son is honored to be serving the Teicheira family. Visitation will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm held at P.L. Fry & Son Chapel 290 N. Union Rd. Manteca. Rosary will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 7pm 525 E. North St. Manteca. Mass will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church 525 E. North St. Manteca. She will be laid to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Daniel Teicheira Memorial Fund 1475 Vasco St. Manteca, Ca. 95337.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019