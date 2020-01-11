Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
1948 - 2020
Nancy Thompson, 71, of Lodi, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Lodi.
Funeral services will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Dawn Vetica officiating.
Nancy was born in North Dakota to Ed & Sara Heberle in 1948 and went to school in Lodi. She married Tim Thompson on August 19, 1972 in Lodi. She was the very first person to graduate from Stanislaus State University with a major in Drama. She worked as a teacher for Lodi Unified School District for 36 years.
She was involved in Delta Psi Omega, and several Fantasy Football Leagues.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Sara Heberle.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Thompson; daughter, Sara (Steven) Thompson; brothers, Fred (Judy) Heberle and Ron (Susan) Heberle; granddaughter, Julia Munoz; and grandson, Jacob Munoz; as well as a long list of close friends.
Memorials may be given to .
The family of Nancy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lynn Peoples Edmondson, Dawn Vetica and the rest of the Girls' in the group, Ron and Susan Heberle, Char Rostomily and Emma Gonzalez.
Please sign the guest book at lodinews.com/guestbook.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020
