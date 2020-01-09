|
Neal Weaver, 91, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 peacefully in his sleep in Bozeman, Montana.
Born November 11, 1928 in Whittier, California, the son of Donald K. and Margaret Weaver, he was raised in Fullerton graduating from Fullerton High School in 1946. He continued his education at Stanford University graduating with an engineering degree in 1951. He married Ann Eaton on January 21, 1950 and his oldest daughter, Wendy, was born a year later. After graduating from college, the family relocated in Midland, Texas where he worked for Texaco. His two sons, Tim and Rick were both born in Midland. The family relocated again to Bozeman, Montana where Neal went into real estate development in a partnership with his older brother, Don. His second daughter Patricia, was born there.
The family moved to Lodi, California in 1967 where Neal continued in real estate development. He spent most of his adult life in Lodi.
He was an avid golfer, skier, and outdoorsman. Additionally, he and Ann were longtime members of the Woodbridge Country Club. They also enjoyed traveling the west in their RV. At the age of 63, Neal began fulfilling his lifelong dream of building an ocean going boat which was launched five years later. He named the boat the Tortuga and the fishing trips to the Sea of Cortez began. He throughly enjoyed spending time with his boat and Vagabundo friends.
He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Respecting Neal's wishes, no services were held.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020