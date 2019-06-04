Neal Welsh, 80 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, May 30th, in Stockton, California.

Neal was born October 13, 1938, in Front Royal, Virginia to Ralph E. Welsh and Dale Winters Welsh. He spent a good portion of his young childhood in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia before moving to Rockville, Maryland in the Washington, D.C. metro area at the age of 13. He graduated from Richard Montgomery High School and attended the University of Maryland, where he majored in animal science and obtained a master's degree in zoology.

He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and a research technician for the International Eye Bank. Among his many jobs were assistant curator of birds at the National Zoo, electrician, teaching professor at the University of Maryland and Montgomery College, and zookeeper at the San Francisco Zoo.

Neal met his wife, Sue, at a Valentine's Day party in Washington, D.C. and were married in Foggy Bottom, Washington, D.C. in 1968. Neal and his family moved to the San Francisco Bay area in 1980 and then to Acampo in 1990.

Neal was a world traveler and a lifelong learner. He is survived by his son Erick, daughter-in-law Sarah, and grandchildren Charlie, Ethan, and Emily of Oregon City, OR; son Ethan, daughter-in-law Diane, and grandson Michael of Stockton, CA; brothers Ralph Boyd Welsh, Sr. of Houston, TX and Clark Welsh of Falls Church, VA; uncle Bennie Welsh and numerous cousins of Stephens City, VA; niece Laura of northern VA; and nephew Ralph Boyd Welsh, Jr. of Brunswick, MD. He was predeceased by his wife of 34 years, Sue Welsh.

Services will be held on June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Micke Grove Park.