Neil T. Tsutaoka passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at his home in Oakland. Neil was born on July 31, 1972 at Lodi Community Hospital. He graduated from Lodi High School and then attended college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He travelled and worked in Hawaii and Thailand throughout his career. He loved dogs, especially his mother's dog Cindy. He is survived by his mother, Janet; aunt, Mary; siblings, Elsa, Ben and his wife Stacey and Greg and his wife Annabelle; nephews, Jake and Josh Tsutaoka; aunt, Alice; cousins, Mark and Meg Unno; aunt, Judy; and cousins, Shawn and Scott Sugimoto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Buddhist Churches of America at https://bca.kindful.com/.