1/1
Neil T. Tsutaoka
1972-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil T. Tsutaoka passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at his home in Oakland. Neil was born on July 31, 1972 at Lodi Community Hospital. He graduated from Lodi High School and then attended college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He travelled and worked in Hawaii and Thailand throughout his career. He loved dogs, especially his mother's dog Cindy. He is survived by his mother, Janet; aunt, Mary; siblings, Elsa, Ben and his wife Stacey and Greg and his wife Annabelle; nephews, Jake and Josh Tsutaoka; aunt, Alice; cousins, Mark and Meg Unno; aunt, Judy; and cousins, Shawn and Scott Sugimoto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Buddhist Churches of America at https://bca.kindful.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 14, 2020
Neil, your beautiful, friendly smile will be missed. You were “Uncle Neil” to our kids. You loved and accepted them . You were a dear friend . Thank you for all you gave to Rick and I and the kids. We truly cannot even believe you are gone. You are loved. You are missed. Love, The Opilla’s
Shannon Opilla
Friend
October 14, 2020
Thank you Neil for the friendship. May God comfort you and your family through this difficult time.

God Bless.
Hoang
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Thank you Neil for your professionalism and expertise in your field. May you rest in peace and condolence to the family that was left behind.
Ernesto Berido
Friend
October 14, 2020
My deepest condolences and sympathies for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rance Yamamoto
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved