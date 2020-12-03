Neva L. Hansen passed away Nov. 19, 2020 in Lodi at the age of 88. She was born in Sacramento, CA on Dec. 9, 1931 to Vernon and Eva Hansen. She married Carleton Hansen in Feb. 1950. Carleton preceded her in death in 2015. They were married for 65 years. Neva and Carleton lived in Rio Vista for 38 years before moving to Lodi in 1990. Neva was very social and active in many organizations including the Rio Vista Congregational Church, Bridge and Dance Clubs. She volunteered for many years at the Lodi Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.

She is survived by her brother, Harry Hansen (Joanne); children, Lynn Templeman (Steve), Chris Hansen (Marleen); grandchildren, Kristi Palmer (Sean), Lori Schoenfelder (Steve), Jennafer Sawyer (Ryan), Greg Hansen, Pamela Villalobos (Nik), Seth Rogers (Sam); and great grandchildren, Payton and Roy Sawyer. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation is from 9 am to 12 pm on Dec. 4 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi. Private service Dec. 4th at Cherokee Memorial with Celebration of Life next year. Memorial donations can be made to the Kentucky Mine Museum, P.O. Box 260, Sierra City, CA 96125.

