Nicole Maire Viel was received into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ where she is at everlasting peace with her Baby Boy Marcus. Nicole was born in Lodi, California to Bruce & Annette Viel. Nicole had a smile that would warm your heart and a laugh that would brighten your day and bring a smile to your face. Nicole is survived by her parents Bruce Viel & Annette Viel-Taormina (Tony), Brother Joseph Viel, Grandfathers Joseph Fleischman & Robert Viel, Aunt Carol & Uncle Jay Elliott, Aunt Linda Malone, Cousins Jason & Lance Elliott, Shelly Klepatsky (Alan) & Justin Malone. She is preceded in death by her Grandmothers Shirley Fleischman & Patricia Aguliar and her Son Baby Marcus Dureault. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, February 15th at 11 A.M. at Faith Community Church in Acampo. Nicole loved animals and was always bringing all the strays home. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in her name to the Lodi Animal Shelter. Mom & Dad & your brother Joe love you so very much Nikki Marie with all our hearts. You are now resting in heavenly peace. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019