Nobuko "Nobie" Sakoda, born April 24, 1928 in Newcastle, California came to rest February 21, 2020 peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She spent her life caring for others, one home-cooked meal, cake, batch of cookies, or bag of fruit from the garden at a time. To know Grammy was to know a kindness of heart, a purity of intention, and a type of complete love that few are fortunate enough to experience.
She was exceedingly talented, and equally modest. When you told her she was your favorite artist, she would say "oh no, I just like to paint," when you called her house your favorite restaurant, "I thought you might get hungry," an expert gardener and tailor, "this is what we did when I was a kid," and "I just wanted to make something for you." She was there with miso soup the minute you showed the first sign of a cold, with musubi packed neatly for every day trip, brown butter cookies and Italian coffee cake just because, and the best birthday dinners were alway sukiyaki at Grammy and Grandpa's. By caring for us, she taught us how to care for others, how everyday tasks can become acts of love.
Her beautiful smile, her grace and endless generosity are what we will always remember first, but Grammy was tough. She loved telling us what a Tomboy she was growing up on the farm, and after watching her work in the garden, gut a fish, and throw baseballs to you all in the same afternoon, you would never question her claim that "these are hardworking hands!" She worked her way through Hasmore School of Fashion in San Francisco. She survived internment during World War II and lived just long enough to see the state of California offer a formal apology.
While it was difficult for all of us to see someone we love so much suffer a terrible illness, Alzheimer's did not diminish Grammy's strength of spirit. Her warmth and compassion shone through even as the disease progressed. In the early stages, forgetfulness led to repeated offers to cook you some food, or for a few extraordinary years, an extra birthday cake or two! Grandpa was the first to note that no matter what she forgot, no matter how many times she asked, she was always offering to help, always trying to take care of you. It is a testament to her inherent goodness that those who knew her only in her later years still felt the same love and kindness we had known for decades.
She is survived by her two children, Don Sakoda and Joanne Dragoo; son-in-law Rob Dragoo; grandchildren Scott Dragoo (Anna Heinrich) and Chad Dragoo (Natalie); great-granddaughter Madison Dragoo; brothers Ken (the late Lucy) Masaki, and Tomio (Joan) Masaki and sister Jean (Kats) Nomura and the dedicated caregivers who so generously gave her the compassionate and loving care she had provided others her entire life, becoming a beloved part of our family in the process. We are eternally grateful for Oly.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Sakoda; brothers Kazuo and Muneo Masaki and sister Mieko Daijogo; parents Nobuichi and Ryu Masaki.
A private service will be held. A heartfelt thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin who guided the family so gently through the process. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204, are appreciated.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020