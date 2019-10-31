|
Nona Baker, a.k.a. Lenore Maxine Baker, our GG, passed away October 26, 2019, at the age of 83 in Modesto CA, with family at her side and in her heart.
Nona was born 23 October 1936 to Charles and Lenore Gray, a sister to Chuck Gray who are all deceased. She graduated from Lodi High School in 1954, then Armstrong Business College, then married Doyle Baker on June 30, 1956. She raised four children and found work as a legal secretary, teacher, real estate agent, homeopathist, medical transcriber, and biofeedback technician in her spare time. She was an amazing caregiver to all and a life-long dedicated Christian.
Nona lived in San Francisco, Pleasanton, Manteca, Modesto, Jackson, and finally Escalon. During life she thoroughly enjoyed family celebrations, burning toast, and traveling the country with her life-long high school friends the Sellers, Crows, Conrads, and Pattersons. Mostly she loved family and wants everyone to know she loved each person as much as she was able and she will still be loving you from where she's going.
She is survived by her sons, Michael and Thomas; and daughters, Julie, Laura, and Caroline. Her firstborn, Jeff, preceded her in death along with husband, Doyle. Her grandchildren are Nelson, Tiffany, Nicole, Tara, Samantha, Natalie, Charles, Jennifer and Ian. Her great-grandchildren are Noah, Isaac, Dustyn, and Brittney. Her surviving life-long friends are Phil Conrad and Carol Crow.
In lieu of flowers and if you'd like to donate, please make a contribution to the Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.orgin Nona's name. A memorial will be in Lodi on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Contact Collins Family Funeral Home at 209-368-2444 for more information.
Best. Mom. Ever.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019