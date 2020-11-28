Nordahl "Mickey" Christ Hausauer passed away on November 5th, 2020, at 95 years. He was born the 9th child to Christ and Eva (Hieb) Hausauer on Aug 27, 1925, in McClusky, North Dakota.

The family moved to California when he was a teen. In 1944 he joined the US Navy, where he acquired the nickname Mickey-probably due to his resemblance to Mickey Rooney. His service was cut short due to an injury which caused the severe hearing loss he suffered with the rest of his life.

Mickey married Edith Mae Iker on Feb 23, 1946, and had three children Carol Ann, Kenneth Duane, and Janice Noreen. They were married 27 years. On Feb 14, 1993, he married Betty Geraldean Deaver and later Eva Arlene Adams on March 21, 2001. Mickey was fortunate to have been part of all these families. He was well loved by all.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lodi and served as a president during his membership. As an Eagle he helped with the Lodi Grape Festival Parade.

Mickey, (and Edith), aspired to own their own business "Mickey's Auto Supply" in Lodi from 1969 to 1974. Prior to that he was employed by Graffigna Brothers in Lodi for 22 years. He was very knowledgeable in many aspects, and was proud to be a "Parts Man". Later he worked for Grand Auto and was transferred to Chico in 1975, where he continued to work as a manager for another 12 years, and retired.

Mickey enjoyed playing cards, visiting the casinos, dancing, (especially the polka) and various music genre. He played various instruments including the piano, guitar, harmonica, and accordion, as did many of his brothers, (with no music training). He could darn near fix or repair anything. He also was a very skilled Upholsterer. Sewing may have started as a way to make extra money but became much more than a hobby. He always kept busy repairing something or creating something from nothing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and 10 of his 11 siblings; Edward Hausauer, Ida Harris, Henry Hausauer, Harold Hausauer, John Hausauer, Adolph Hausauer, Edwin Hausauer, Emil Hausauer, Leah Bosserman, and Ruben Hausauer. He was also preceded in death by his wives Edith Mae Iker Hausauer and Eva Arlene Adams, his son Kenneth Hausauer, son-in-law Joseph Wysocki, and many other beloved family and friends.

He is survived by his last living sister Alma Victorino, his daughters Carol Azevedo, (Larry), and Janice Wysocki, daughter-in-law Cindy Hausauer; stepchildren Gary Tuttle, Mick Franssen, Patty Silva, Sandy Montero, Kathleen Nee, Scott Franssen; and many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Mickey loved camping and hunting. There were many wonderful times had with Arlene, Ken, Scott, Gary and their families and friends. His wish to be cremated and have his ashes spread in his favorite hunting spot will be honored. A special thank you also goes out to Prestige Assisted Living in Chico for the care they gave him and Arlene the last 2 years.

