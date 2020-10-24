Norene Virginia Taddei, 90, of Lodi, Ca. went to be with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband on Sun. Oct. 18-2020.

Norene Taddei was born Oct. 19-1929 in Victor, CA. to Daniel and Martha (Becker) Martin. She had one brother and two sisters.

Norene was brought up a Christian and always had a strong faith. She attended church regularly and read her bible every day. That always sustained her through the hard times.

Norene graduated from Lodi High where she was in the choir and on the tumbling team. It was during this time that she met the one and only love of her life, John Taddei. They married in June of 1948 shortly after she graduated. They had two children John Larry Taddei and Cathy Taddei who never knew two people more in love than their parents.

Norene was a devoted wife and mother. There was nothing more important to her than taking care of her home and family. Her house was always tidy and her lipstick on. She enjoyed baking, shopping, family get-to-gathers, and the holidays.

After her children were grown and her husband retired they had many enjoyable years together. It was like they were on a permanent honeymoon. They traveled every few months to places like Palm Springs, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Lake Tahoe, and places on the coast. They enjoyed 68 years together, and now they are reunited.

Norene is preceded in death by her husband John Taddei, her parents, her brother Raymond Martin, who was killed in W.W.II, and her sister Ellenor (Joe) Rosaur.

Norene is survived by her sister Betty (Milton) Roche, Her son John Larry (Dana) Taddei, her daughter Cathy Taddei, and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

The family would like to thank the staff at River Fountains of Lodi for their care and friendship. She will always be known to them as " Noodels ". We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to her niece Lorena Curtis for her loving care.

There will be visitation at Lodi Funeral Home on 10-28-20 from 10:00am to 12:00pm followed by a private graveside burial at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery.

