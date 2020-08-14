Norma J Statham (Woods) at the age of 88 died Friday at Kaiser Hospital in Manteca unexpectedly.

Norma was born in Paradise, Texas. As a teen Norma moved to California with her family in the 1940's. Norma through various moves in the state eventually moved to San Joaquin County, with Lodi being her favorite home.

Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hoyt J Statham; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by 5 children, Jennifer Darling, Cindy Jacklich, Randy Statham, Mike Statham and Patty Cox; 17 grandchildren, many great and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and so many good friends. These made her the woman that she was. Loved.

Her activities and interests were numerous, golfing was number one.

There will be a graveside funeral at Cherokee Memorial Park, East Harney Lane and Highway 99 in Lodi, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Hospice of San Joaquin 2609 E Hammer Lane, Stockton, Ca 95210.

