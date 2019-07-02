|
Norma O. Pettit, 82, passed away June 16. She was born October 29, 1936 to Arne and Olga Bjorntvedt in Ambrose, North Dakota. She was the youngest of 5 and was born at home.
She married Dale Pettit in 1956 and they moved to Santa Monica, CA. In 1971 Norma moved to Lodi and worked at Holtz Rubber and then General Mills where she retired after 20 years.
Norma is survived by her children, Brenda (Mike) Schafer, Todd (Nancy) Pettit; grandchildren, Mark (Victoria) Pettit, Luke (Lauren) Pettit and Stacy Schafer; 2 great grandchildren, Kaylie and Benjamin Pettit; nephew, Ron (Debbie) Ring and niece, Melissa (Walter) Bogges and cousins, Tilford Broten, Lucille Hulbert & Sonja Mallory.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Annabelle, Lilly Ring, Arne and twin brother, Norman 'Jock' Bjorntvedt.
A memorial service will be held July 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Lodi Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS in Norma's name.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 2 to July 9, 2019