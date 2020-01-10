|
|
Oden Loren Lorimer, 69, of Lodi, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Lodi, CA. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lodi Funeral Home 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, CA 95240.
A Celebration of Odie's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday January 11th at Bethel Open Bible Church with the Pastor John Duncan of Cross Culture Church officiating.
"Odie Coyote" was born in Lodi to Loren William Burt Lorimer and Pearl Juanita Lindsey Lorimer on February 17, 1951. He went to Houston Elementary School in Acampo, Graduated from Lodi High School in 1969 and from there attended Delta College. He worked for Holz Rubber Co. for 30+ years. Then his "Cousin" Claud Brown hired Odie at A.I.M. where Odie worked faithfully in AG Industrial Manufacturing as an Electrician, Special Projects until the very day God took him home.
Odie LOVED trains and was a member of Portola Railroad Museum and many others. His list of achievements are too numerous to mention and Odie's honours and awards more than you can imagine, all of which are stored up for him in Heaven.
"Odie" is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kelly and Laurie; and many other loving family members; Of special note, Odie's dear Grandmother, who rescued him in so many ways and supported his Christian walk, Stella Lindsey (Taunton).
Still a 'newlywed' he married Carole Joan Webster on February 14, 2017 in Lodi. Along with his wife, "Odie" is survived by son, Gregg Mullin; daughter, Sarah Bennie and son-in-law, Phillip Bennie; brother, Terry, "Grandcritters" Wyatt and Tanner Bennie and many other "Grandcritters-in-love", Brenda, Edna, and Sherrie.
In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the family with costs: gf.me/u/xaqugw.
Those who do not use GoFundMe, can also send donations to Odie's son-in-love through VenMo (@Phillip-Bennie), PayPal (paypal.me/pbennie78) or contact Sarah Bennie privately. We can also give you our mailing address. The family appreciates any and all donations.
Nondeductible donations may also be made to Holden Hearing Aid Center?801 S. Fairmont Ave. Suite 1?Lodi, CA 95240 to help provide hearing devices for those in need. Odie received kind and caring service from them for over 20 years.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020