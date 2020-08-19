Olive Maria Farley Turner was born Sept. 10, 1923 in Corsicana, Texas. The daughter of Jack and Kittie Mae Farley, Maria graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in Mt. Carmel, Illinois in 1941 and Protestant Deaconess Hospital Nursing school in 1944 as a Registered Nurse. Maria passed away July 23, 2020 at age of 96. In March, 1947, Maria's sister Katie introduced Maria (Olive) to her future husband, Clarence Otto Turner, who she Married on June 22, 1947. They moved to Centralia, Illinois where their children Howard Farley and Ellen Maria were born. In 1964, the family was transferred to Lodi, California. Clarence and Maria were married 61 years when Clarence passed away in 2008.

Maria worked for Lodi Memorial Hospital for 20 years, ending her career as a labor and delivery nurse, proud of all the babies whose deliveries she assisted, including her grandson, Jonathan Neal Ashbaugh in 1984. She proudly wore her nursing hat as a member of the Cappies, a group of nurses under the tutelage of Lorraine Pope, her mentor. She was an incredible seamstress, quilter, and crafter acquiring an intense passion and skill for lapidary jewelry after her retirement. Her entire world changed when she became best grandmother Ever to Ellen's children, Kristen and Jonathan In 1981.

She was a long time member of the Lodi Gem and Mineral Club, Greater Lodi Kiwanis Club, U. S. Gem and Mineral Federation and the First Baptist Church in Lodi.

Maria is survived by her son, Howard Farley Turner (Katherine) of Stockton; her daughter, Ellen Turner Ashbaugh of Lodi; granddaughter, Kristen Ashbaugh-Helmreich (Nick); her grandson, Maj. Jonathan Ashbaugh (Kalli Mannos); great grandchildren, Olive Ruby Helmreich, Theodore Alan Helmreich and Spiros Mannos Ashbaugh, all of Reno; sister-in-law, Irmagene Fearheiley Alfeld of Evansville, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mae Farley; husband, Clarence Turner; and sisters, Louise Farley Doty and Katie Farley Lawrence.

The Turner-Ashbaugh family wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Corey Wright and his team of dedicated staff at Vienna rehabilitation for their incredible care of Maria for the past 6 years. Private family services will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, Illinois at a later date.

