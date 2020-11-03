1/1
Oliver Gibbs
Our hearts are broken as we tell you that Oliver O. Gibbs went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, on October 14, 2020, surrounded by his wife Jeanette (of 4 yrs) and family.
He served our country in the Air Force (1955-65). He played baseball for the Dodgers-single A, & played professional golf on the European tour.  He was the Golf Pro for years at Woodbridge Golf & CC, and worked for the San Joaquin County Food Bank prior to his retirement.  He retired to his home state of NC prior to moving back to CA. 
He is a brother to 13, preceded in death by 11 siblings, his parents, his wife Louise of 40 yrs. and son Cal.  He is survived by siblings Alvin Gibbs (Sherry-wife) and Clydie Gibbs, son Dallis Bjerkeseth (Robin) & daughter Pamela Gibbs-Schnabel (Mark), 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as several family members and friends.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2020.
