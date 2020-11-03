Our hearts are broken as we tell you that Oliver O. Gibbs went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, on October 14, 2020, surrounded by his wife Jeanette (of 4 yrs) and family.

He served our country in the Air Force (1955-65). He played baseball for the Dodgers-single A, & played professional golf on the European tour. He was the Golf Pro for years at Woodbridge Golf & CC, and worked for the San Joaquin County Food Bank prior to his retirement. He retired to his home state of NC prior to moving back to CA.

He is a brother to 13, preceded in death by 11 siblings, his parents, his wife Louise of 40 yrs. and son Cal. He is survived by siblings Alvin Gibbs (Sherry-wife) and Clydie Gibbs, son Dallis Bjerkeseth (Robin) & daughter Pamela Gibbs-Schnabel (Mark), 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as several family members and friends.

